Govt To Maintain Law & Order Effectively: CM

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 07:55 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government will discharge its obligations to maintain law and order situation in the province in an effective manner.

In a statement issued here, he said islam is a religion of peace and no society allows violent behaviour. Radical behaviour creates chaos in society, he added.

