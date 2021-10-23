Govt To Maintain Law & Order Effectively: CM
Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 07:55 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government will discharge its obligations to maintain law and order situation in the province in an effective manner.
In a statement issued here, he said islam is a religion of peace and no society allows violent behaviour. Radical behaviour creates chaos in society, he added.