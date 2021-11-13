UrduPoint.com

Govt To Make Administrative Procedures Easier: KP Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 09:31 PM

Govt to make administrative procedures easier: KP Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was moving in right direction to make administrative procedures easier and more transparent by introducing reforms agenda in health, education and revenue departments, said Provincial Minister Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was moving in right direction to make administrative procedures easier and more transparent by introducing reforms agenda in health, education and revenue departments, said Provincial Minister Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra.

Talking with the delegation of National Defense University (NDU) here at Peshawar Garrison, the minister said that with the updating of different digital systems, 60 percent increase has been witnessed in tax collection as compared to the previous year.

Jhagra said it was the first time that provincial government has released 100 percent amount announced in the budget for the annual development program to timely achieve the targeted goals in all sectors.

Taimur Saleem said that KP government has created 8000 employment opportunities in different departments and 700,000 people have been facilitated under free-of-cost medical facilities.

He said Rs six billion were being spent on provision of furniture at government schools throughout Khyber Pakthunkhwa. The furniture would be distributed in two phases, he said, adding the new furniture would help increase students' enrollment in the Government schools besides directly benefiting students of all districts from Chitral to DI Khan and South Waziristan to Kohistan districts.

He was accompanied by Home Secretary, Ikramullah Khan, Secretary Planning and Development, Amir Sultan Tareen, and special secretaries Health and Primary and Secondary Education.

Related Topics

Peshawar South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Budget Chitral Kohistan All From Government Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Ex principal Sindh Law college Adv Ahmed Ali Shaik ..

Ex principal Sindh Law college Adv Ahmed Ali Shaikh passes away

1 minute ago
 Rossi to start his final MotoGP from 10th on grid

Rossi to start his final MotoGP from 10th on grid

1 minute ago
 Biden wishes Ireland rugby team luck against New Z ..

Biden wishes Ireland rugby team luck against New Zealand

1 minute ago
 New Zealand keep focus on T20 title after Conway b ..

New Zealand keep focus on T20 title after Conway blow, says Williamson

5 minutes ago
 326,000 flour bags sold in Sahulat bazaars on offi ..

326,000 flour bags sold in Sahulat bazaars on official rates: Spokesman

5 minutes ago
 Dr Yasmin visits Data Darbar Hospital

Dr Yasmin visits Data Darbar Hospital

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.