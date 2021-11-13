Govt to make administrative procedures easier: KP Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was moving in right direction to make administrative procedures easier and more transparent by introducing reforms agenda in health, education and revenue departments, said Provincial Minister Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was moving in right direction to make administrative procedures easier and more transparent by introducing reforms agenda in health, education and revenue departments, said Provincial Minister Health and Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra.

Talking with the delegation of National Defense University (NDU) here at Peshawar Garrison, the minister said that with the updating of different digital systems, 60 percent increase has been witnessed in tax collection as compared to the previous year.

Jhagra said it was the first time that provincial government has released 100 percent amount announced in the budget for the annual development program to timely achieve the targeted goals in all sectors.

Taimur Saleem said that KP government has created 8000 employment opportunities in different departments and 700,000 people have been facilitated under free-of-cost medical facilities.

He said Rs six billion were being spent on provision of furniture at government schools throughout Khyber Pakthunkhwa. The furniture would be distributed in two phases, he said, adding the new furniture would help increase students' enrollment in the Government schools besides directly benefiting students of all districts from Chitral to DI Khan and South Waziristan to Kohistan districts.

He was accompanied by Home Secretary, Ikramullah Khan, Secretary Planning and Development, Amir Sultan Tareen, and special secretaries Health and Primary and Secondary Education.