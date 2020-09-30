UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Make All Efforts For Nawaz's Early Return To Pakistan: Ali

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

Govt to make all efforts for Nawaz's early return to Pakistan: Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said the government would make all-out efforts for early return of convicted Nawaz Sharif to the country to face corruption cases and jail term.

Nawaz Sharif should better submit his medical reports as soon as possible, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the PML-N leader had used his political party for money laundering and he should now to return all the looted the national wealth.

To a question, he said the bail plea of Shehbaz Sharif was cancelled by the high court and not the government.

He said the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan had no personal vendetta with any opposition leader as it was carrying out accountability of the corrupt elements without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Money All Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah passes away leaving behin ..

6 minutes ago

JPMorgan Chase fined $920 mn by US over market man ..

52 minutes ago

CBUAE Governor chairs 75th GCC Committee of Moneta ..

1 hour ago

Collection of duties, taxes: Banks to remain open ..

52 minutes ago

US Mission to OSCE Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to Ce ..

52 minutes ago

Rulers of Emirates send condolences on death of Am ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.