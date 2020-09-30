ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said the government would make all-out efforts for early return of convicted Nawaz Sharif to the country to face corruption cases and jail term.

Nawaz Sharif should better submit his medical reports as soon as possible, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the PML-N leader had used his political party for money laundering and he should now to return all the looted the national wealth.

To a question, he said the bail plea of Shehbaz Sharif was cancelled by the high court and not the government.

He said the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan had no personal vendetta with any opposition leader as it was carrying out accountability of the corrupt elements without any discrimination.