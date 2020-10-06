Govt. to make all out efforts to bring Nawaz Sharif back: Sh. Rasheed

Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday said all out efforts would be made by the government to bring Nawaz Sharif back from abroad

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday said all out efforts would be made by the government to bring Nawaz Sharif back from abroad.

Talking to media after inspecting the Mother and Child Hospital, Sheikh Rasheed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had tasked me to reply on false propaganda of opposition parties against the PTI government.

To a question, he predicted that Pakistan People Party (PPP) would soon part ways from the opposition alliance, adding, there was also a threat that Corona might spread again from the public gatherings.

He said meetings being planned to be organized under auspices of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Sh. Rasheed claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would convert into PML (Sheen) group between December 30 to February 20.

Replying to another question, he said, "I respect Maryam Safdar being a lady and will not comment on her statements until she target me directly".

He hoped that the construction work on Mother and Child Hospital project would be completed by the end of this month while work on Mainline-1 (ML-1) project and Leh Expressway project would also be kicked off during October.