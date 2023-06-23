Open Menu

Govt To Make All-out Efforts To Solve Problems Of CPNE: Barrister Feroze

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Govt to make all-out efforts to solve problems of CPNE: Barrister Feroze

The Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa committee meeting was held here on Friday in a hotel under the chairmanship of Caretaker Minister for Information and Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhil

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa committee meeting was held here on Friday in a hotel under the chairmanship of Caretaker Minister for Information and Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhil.

In the meeting, Secretary Information and Public Relations Mukhtiar Ahmed, Director General Information and Public Relations Basir Ali Rehman Khan, President CPNE Irshad Ahmed Arif, General Secretary Ijazul Haq, Vice President Tahir Farooq, Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Committee FCPNE Rahatullah, Qaiser Rizvi, Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani, Wazirzada, Mumtaz Sadiq, Arshad Khan, Jamshed Baghwan, Rashid Iqbal, Amjad Aziz Malik, Zahir Shah Shirazi. , Salman Khan, Nauman Khan, Sardar Naeem, Maqsood Khan, Mumtaz Bangash, Najeebullah, and Aitzaz Hussain Shah and others participated.

On this occasion, the participants of CPNE demanded the caretaker government and caretaker information minister take steps to pay the arrears of the newspapers.

Addressing the meeting, Caretaker Information Minister Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel said that efforts will be made to solve the problems of CPNE.

He said that the journalist community is the main pillar of the state. Information department and the journalist community are two wheels of a vehicle which cannot run without each other. We have to work together and find solutions to all problems together.

He said that if seen, the Information Department has paid about 16.

67 million rupees to CPNE in the last one year while the caretaker government has paid 10.12 million rupees in just four months and we are taking concrete steps for further payments.

He said that Information Secretary Mukhtiar Ahmed has paid special attention to solving these problems after taking charge. Some elements try to make matters worse. He said every department has some such negative sided elements but we have to do things properly and cleanly without discrimination. We have always focused on meaningful problem solving.

All problems are solved by sitting at the table and consulting each other, that's why we are taking steps to solve the problems by sitting at a table and are taking positive steps for repayment.

The Caretaker Information Minister further said that FIA is investigating the irregularities in the advertisement in the Information Department regarding payments on cross-cheques.

He emphasized that it is the caretaker government's effort to solve all the problems related to all the departments and especially the information department on the basis of amicability, transparency and merit.

Later, Caretaker Information Minister, Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, presented a shield to Imdadullah, retired Director General of Information Department on behalf of CPNE, in recognition of his excellent services during his tenure.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hajj Information Minister Minority Salman Khan Hotel Vehicle Rashid Jamshed Ali Rehman Khan Jamal Shah Turkish Lira Federal Investigation Agency All Government Merit Packaging Limited Million

Recent Stories

France's 'Mr Titanic' hailed after sub implosion

France's 'Mr Titanic' hailed after sub implosion

6 minutes ago
 Modi regime's ruthless persecution of Kashmiris, r ..

Modi regime's ruthless persecution of Kashmiris, religious minorities in India e ..

6 minutes ago
 White House Says US Monitors ZNPP for Radiation, C ..

White House Says US Monitors ZNPP for Radiation, Cannot Verify Reports of Pendin ..

6 minutes ago
 Prince Harry Wanted to Interview Putin, Trump for ..

Prince Harry Wanted to Interview Putin, Trump for Pitched Podcast - Reports

6 minutes ago
 IPP's manifesto committee holds second meeting

IPP's manifesto committee holds second meeting

6 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Counteroffensive Slow-Moving Due to Lack ..

Ukrainian Counteroffensive Slow-Moving Due to Lack of Air Defense - Reports

12 minutes ago
Top seed Medvedev crashes out at Wimbledon warm-up ..

Top seed Medvedev crashes out at Wimbledon warm-up Halle

13 minutes ago
 ISSI organizes roundtable discussion to mark Int'l ..

ISSI organizes roundtable discussion to mark Int'l Day of Women in Diplomacy

13 minutes ago
 Garland Rejects Accusations US Justice Dept. Block ..

Garland Rejects Accusations US Justice Dept. Blocked Probe Into Hunter Biden

13 minutes ago
 Kirby on China Summoning US Envoy: Demarches Do No ..

Kirby on China Summoning US Envoy: Demarches Do Not Mean Relations Falling Apart

13 minutes ago
 US to Host Expanded Club World Cup in 2025 - FIFA

US to Host Expanded Club World Cup in 2025 - FIFA

27 minutes ago
 German Parliament Approves Bill to Simplify Immigr ..

German Parliament Approves Bill to Simplify Immigration of Skilled Workers

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan