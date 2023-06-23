Govt to make all-out efforts to solve problems of CPNE: Barrister Feroze

The Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa committee meeting was held here on Friday in a hotel under the chairmanship of Caretaker Minister for Information and Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhil

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa committee meeting was held here on Friday in a hotel under the chairmanship of Caretaker Minister for Information and Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhil.

In the meeting, Secretary Information and Public Relations Mukhtiar Ahmed, Director General Information and Public Relations Basir Ali Rehman Khan, President CPNE Irshad Ahmed Arif, General Secretary Ijazul Haq, Vice President Tahir Farooq, Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Committee FCPNE Rahatullah, Qaiser Rizvi, Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani, Wazirzada, Mumtaz Sadiq, Arshad Khan, Jamshed Baghwan, Rashid Iqbal, Amjad Aziz Malik, Zahir Shah Shirazi. , Salman Khan, Nauman Khan, Sardar Naeem, Maqsood Khan, Mumtaz Bangash, Najeebullah, and Aitzaz Hussain Shah and others participated.

On this occasion, the participants of CPNE demanded the caretaker government and caretaker information minister take steps to pay the arrears of the newspapers.

Addressing the meeting, Caretaker Information Minister Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel said that efforts will be made to solve the problems of CPNE.

He said that the journalist community is the main pillar of the state. Information department and the journalist community are two wheels of a vehicle which cannot run without each other. We have to work together and find solutions to all problems together.

He said that if seen, the Information Department has paid about 16.

67 million rupees to CPNE in the last one year while the caretaker government has paid 10.12 million rupees in just four months and we are taking concrete steps for further payments.

He said that Information Secretary Mukhtiar Ahmed has paid special attention to solving these problems after taking charge. Some elements try to make matters worse. He said every department has some such negative sided elements but we have to do things properly and cleanly without discrimination. We have always focused on meaningful problem solving.

All problems are solved by sitting at the table and consulting each other, that's why we are taking steps to solve the problems by sitting at a table and are taking positive steps for repayment.

The Caretaker Information Minister further said that FIA is investigating the irregularities in the advertisement in the Information Department regarding payments on cross-cheques.

He emphasized that it is the caretaker government's effort to solve all the problems related to all the departments and especially the information department on the basis of amicability, transparency and merit.

Later, Caretaker Information Minister, Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, presented a shield to Imdadullah, retired Director General of Information Department on behalf of CPNE, in recognition of his excellent services during his tenure.