Govt to make Balochistan Information Commission soon: Jan Achakzai

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Wednesday said that the provincial government would soon appoint four information commissioners to make the Balochistan Information Commission functional.

During a meeting with notables Mir Behram Lehri and Mir Bahram Baloch, Jan Achakzai said the provincial cabinet had already given its approval for the establishment of the Information Commission.

The minister said that he had taken keen interest in the formulation of Rules of business of the commission.