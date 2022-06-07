Govt to make 'de-worming campaign' a success in GB: CM Khurshid

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid has said that government would take all-out measures to make de-worming campaign a success as future of the country depends on our children.

He said this while addressing a "de-worming campaign" function here on Tuesday organized by the Ministry of Planning and Development, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health.

He said that all relevant departments of GB should cooperate in every possible way so that the development and health of the children was not affected. Khalid Khursheed added that If children were healthy and focus on education, the future of Gilgit-Baltistan would be bright.

The chief minister directed the additional chief secretary to extend the ongoing campaign against de-worming to all the districts of the province for which the provincial government would provide resources if required.

Regarding the nutrition of children, the provincial government was launching a meal program in the schools of the province,he added. He also directed the concerned officers to provide medicine to the children out of schools under de-worming campaign. He said parents should extended cooperation in making the de-worming campaign a success.