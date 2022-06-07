UrduPoint.com

Govt To Make 'de-worming Campaign' A Success In GB: CM Khurshid

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Govt to make 'de-worming campaign' a success in GB: CM Khurshid

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid has said that government would take all-out measures to make de-worming campaign a success as future of the country depends on our children.

He said this while addressing a "de-worming campaign" function here on Tuesday organized by the Ministry of Planning and Development, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health.

He said that all relevant departments of GB should cooperate in every possible way so that the development and health of the children was not affected. Khalid Khursheed added that If children were healthy and focus on education, the future of Gilgit-Baltistan would be bright.

The chief minister directed the additional chief secretary to extend the ongoing campaign against de-worming to all the districts of the province for which the provincial government would provide resources if required.

Regarding the nutrition of children, the provincial government was launching a meal program in the schools of the province,he added. He also directed the concerned officers to provide medicine to the children out of schools under de-worming campaign. He said parents should extended cooperation in making the de-worming campaign a success.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education All Government

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on ..

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on Saturdays

1 hour ago
 Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD th ..

Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD thesis seminar on Ovum Pick-up & ..

2 hours ago
 Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-she ..

Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-shedding

2 hours ago
 Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAW ..

Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAWEI nova 9? Here are all the qu ..

2 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his ..

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

3 hours ago
 Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for ..

Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for 4 consecutive years at Pakist ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.