Govt to make Ehsas program permanent by law: Ali Muhammad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said the incumbent government was working to make Ehsas program a permanent program by law so that the poor people could be benefited from it whatsoever the government might be.

Addressing an inaugural ceremony of Ehsas program in district Mardan, he said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the program is being spread to every part of the country so that the poor and working class could get free meals.

He said that PM Imran Khan has started this project while keeping in view the miseries and difficulties of the poor class and the government would carry it forward successfully, adding that free of charge food would be provided on a daily basis to the poor people on various routes of Mardan city through mobile food trucks.

He said that Pakistan has been put on a path of development as per the vision and policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan and today Pakistan's foreign policy is independent and the country is taking all the decisions without succumbing to any foreign pressure.

Criticizing the opposition parties, he said that opposition parties' so called unity to bring non confidence against PM Imran Khan was for their own ulterior motives and they would not succeed in their designs.

He said that the non confidence motion of opposition would prove futile exercise and the government would complete its term, adding that PTI would emerge victorious in 2023 general elections against.

Addressing on the occasion, Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar said that previous governments did not launch any meaningful project for the deprived and downtrodden while Prime Minister Imran Khan's government initiated all small and big projects including Ehsas program only for the people of Pakistan.

He said PBM has set up several shelter homes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar in the light of orders of the Prime Minister where free accommodation, food and other basic amenities were being provided to the poor.

He said that PBM was running shelters homes in Swat and Kohat and all the facilities were being provided to the homeless there. He said that PBM was distributing free meals to poor people in collaboration with district administrations in Mardan, DI Khan, Haripur and Mansehra.