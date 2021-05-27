Govt to make electoral reforms to ensure transparency in system: Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said the government was committed to make electoral reforms for ensuring transparency in the system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said the government was committed to make electoral reforms for ensuring transparency in the system.

Talking to ptv, he urged the opposition parties to play a constructive role in the Parliament and support the government in making legislation on national issues to further streamline the system.

The minister said the government was pledged to introduce Electronic voting system in the country and the opposition parties should give recommendations in this regard.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan being a man of principles would never compromise on accountability process against plunderers.