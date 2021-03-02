UrduPoint.com
Govt To Make Help To Reactivate Saudi Arabia Hospital: Secretary Health

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 10:12 PM

Balochistan Health Secretary Noor-ul-Haq Baloch on Tuesday said that provincial government would help hospital management to reactivate the Saudi Hospital

He said this while visiting long-closed building of Saudi Hospital at Airport Road here.

He was accompanied by Director General Health Balochistan Dr. Ali Nasir Bugti, Dr.

Amin Khan Mandokhel and Chief Planning Officer Ghulam Rasool Zehri.

Balochistan Health Secretary Noor-ul-Haq Baloch inspected various parts of the closed hospital building.

Noor-ul-Haq Baloch said that Saudi Arabia Hospital would be made functional with the help of provincial government, which would not only facilitate the people of the area but also reduce the rush of patients in government hospitals in Quetta.

