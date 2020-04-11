UrduPoint.com
Govt To Make L Arrangements To Bring Back All Pakistanis Overseas:Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 04:34 PM

Govt to make l arrangements to bring back all Pakistanis overseas:Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said on Saturday the government would make all necessary arrangements to bring back all Pakistanis overseas to the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said on Saturday the government would make all necessary arrangements to bring back all Pakistanis overseas to the country .

In a message, he said the government planned to run special flights for this purpose adding we would reach out to every stranded citizen of this country, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said that a special committee had been constituted under the convenership of minister for SAFRON Shehryar Afridi to oversee the facilitation for all stranded Pakistanis.

Further, he said the government was advising the people to stay at home in the current situation because the entire world including Pakistan was fighting against COVID-19, so people must cooperate with the government.

