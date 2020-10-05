Govt to make maximum efforts to meet needs of poor, destitute: Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan, expressing satisfaction over the establishment of model shelter homes in the Federal Capital and the provision of quality facilities therein, on Monday said the government would make all possible efforts to meet the needs of the poor and destitute being the state's responsibility.

He directed that without any compromise on the quality of facilities, labourers and destitute living in the shelter homes should be served in a way that the provision of better food and staying facilities, as well as their self-respect were ensured.

The prime minister was presiding over a meeting here regarding the up-gradation of five shelter-homes in the Federal Capital and setting up a network of shelter homes across the country equipped with the best facilities.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to the PM on Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar, Secretary Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Muhammad Ali Shehzada, Pakistan Bait ul Maal (PBM) Managing Director Aon Abbas Bappi and other senior officers.

The prime minister said the government, besides providing all possible resources for the establishment of shelter homes and the expansion of their network, would also encourage the philanthropists.

He said as the Pakistani nation had a lot of spirit for public-service, the government would welcome such efforts.

The prime minister, in order to settle the issue of the establishment of shelter homes on permanent basis, also accorded an in principle approval for amendment in the Bait ul Maal law.

SAPM Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the prime minister in detail about the up-gradation of five shelter homes established in the Federal Capital and the best facilities being provided therein to the poor labourers and other deserving people.

She told the prime minister that the data of people staying in shelter homes was updated on daily basis so that it was not only utilized for improving the service, but also shared with those participating in the government's efforts towards that noble cause.

PBM Managing Director Aon Abbas Bappi presented a road-map to the prime minister regarding the expansion of shelter homes' network across the country.

