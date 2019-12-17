Govt to make merger of tribal districts successful; inaugurates security fort in Mohmand: KP Chief Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Tuesday said the provincial government was committed to provide all basic facilities in merged districts on priority basis to remove sense of deprivation among local.

Addressing a Jirga during his visit to Mammed Ghat Cadet College in Mohmand, he said the provincial government would not allow exploitation of the tribal people at any level, adding the government would give right to locals in mineral sector saying that Mines and Mineral Acts have been approved by the Provincial assembly in this regard.

He said for the first time in history of the country the Federal government enhanced the development outlay for tribal districts to the tune of Rs 83 billion from Rs 24 where the provincial government provided Rs 11 billion under Annual Development Program 2019-20.

Earlier, the CM visited newly constructed Cadet College Mammed Ghat located at border point between Mohmand and Bajaur tribal districts.

During the briefing on the Cadet College, the CM was informed that Rs 760 million has been spent for the construction of Mammed Ghat cadet college spread over an area of 77 acre of land and completed in record 14 months time.

The college has capacity to accommodate 900 students of which boarding facility would be provided to 400. The college library has over 11000 books on different subjects. The formal inauguration of the college would be made shortly afterwards former classes would start.

The CM on the occasion announced special admission quota for students belonging to districts Mohmand and Bajaur.

Meanwhile the Chief Minister also visited outposts at Pak-Afghan border in district Mohmand along with IG FC Major Genral Rahat Naseem.

He met with the Jawans of Pak Army at Salala check post and appreciated their services for the sake of motherland. The CM also inaugurated border security fort at the border point.