UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Make NAB Laws More Transparent, Says Shibli Faraz

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 12:34 PM

Govt to make NAB laws more transparent, says Shibli Faraz

Shibli says NAB could be made an effective institution by introducing new laws and by closing loopholes in existing ones so that corrupt elements could not escape punishment.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2020) Information Minister Shibli Faraz said the government was striving for making the National Accountability Bureau laws more transparent here on Tuesday.

Talking to a tv, Shibli said NAB could be made an effective institution by introducing new laws and by closing loopholes in existing ones so that corrupt elements could not escape punishment.

He said it was astonishing that the opposition leadership are today crying against NAB irrespective of the fact that they had framed corruption cases against each other during their respective governments, besides having NAB chairmen of their choice.

To a question, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz failed to reform NAB laws. It was Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf which under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has set new traditions. All the ministers and advisors had declared their assets on the advice of Prime Minister.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Information Minister Muslim TV All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 5855 deaths with 274938 cases of ..

5 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister discus ..

6 minutes ago

Punjab traders reject govt’s decision of closing ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways to run four special trains on Ei ..

21 minutes ago

Zalmay Khalilzad to arrive in Islamabad today

30 minutes ago

&#039;Hope Probe&#039; is a distinguished example ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.