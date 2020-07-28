Govt to make NAB laws more transparent, says Shibli Faraz

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2020) Information Minister Shibli Faraz said the government was striving for making the National Accountability Bureau laws more transparent here on Tuesday.

Talking to a tv, Shibli said NAB could be made an effective institution by introducing new laws and by closing loopholes in existing ones so that corrupt elements could not escape punishment.

He said it was astonishing that the opposition leadership are today crying against NAB irrespective of the fact that they had framed corruption cases against each other during their respective governments, besides having NAB chairmen of their choice.

To a question, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz failed to reform NAB laws. It was Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf which under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has set new traditions. All the ministers and advisors had declared their assets on the advice of Prime Minister.