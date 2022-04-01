UrduPoint.com

Govt To Make No Compromise On National Integrity, Sovereignty: Faisal

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Friday said the government would not make any compromise on the national integrity and sovereignty of the country

Talking to media, he said the government was pursuing an independent foreign policy to support peace in the world, and not to become part of any conflict.

PTI leader said the no-confidence motion was directly linked with the foreign conspiracy. The parliamentarians should take a stand against the conspiracy, which was in fact against the sovereignty of Pakistan.

The timing of the threatening document, he said, showed its link with the no-confidence motion tabled by the opposition in the National Assembly. The change of regime in Pakistan was clearly mentioned in the document.

Senator Faisal said Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi become Punjab chief minister by getting the confidence of provincial assembly members.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would win the next general elections in 2023.

