Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Government's Spokesperson for Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Monday that the national security and sovereignty were supreme and the government would not compromise on them

The cipher was a reality and it was used by a political party at a public gathering for political gains, he said while talking .

Barrister Aqeel said that national security was always a sensitive matter for a nation and there should be no politics on it. The government and the armed forces were on the same page for defending national sovereignty, he added.

As regards the Islamabad High Court's decision about the dismissing the trial court's verdict in the cipher case, he said the government would take a decision after reading the detailed judgement.

