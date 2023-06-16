Govt to make no compromise on quality education, supremacy of merit: Ghulam Ali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here Friday said that provision of quality education was the top priority of the government and no compromise would be made on the supremacy of merit and learning in the educational institutions.

He was addressing a function after laying the foundation stone of the Peshawar Model Softer project of the Peshawar Model Educational Institute during his visit to the City University of Science and Technology, Peshawar.

Provincial ministers Adnan Jalil, Saboor Sethi, Gayoor Sethi and Secretary Higher Education were present on the occasion.

While appreciating the owners and administration of the City University and its allied education institutions for the provision of quality education at a minimum fee to people, the Governor said that the promotion of quality education was the top priority of the government and no compromise would be made on quality education and supremacy of merit.

He said there was a need for solid thinking if the performance of the government education institutions was not improved despite resources provided by the Government.

He said the country can make rapid progress and achieve economic growth by providing quality education to children.