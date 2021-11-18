Govt to make Pakistan thalassemia free: Noor ul Haq Qadri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would make the country thalassemia free.

He expressed these views while taking to media persons during his visit at Sudas Foundation, here at Shadman. Sundas Foundation President Yaseen Khan was also present on the occasion.

Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri met with children suffering from thalassemia and distributed gifts among them.

The federal minister said that Sundas Foundation was providing best and free medical facilities since last 24 years to thalassemia patients, adding that renowned and exemplary personality of Munnu Bhai laid the foundation of this project aiming to provide free medical facilities to the thalassemia patient.

He said that 7000 patients were registered with the Sundas Foundation who were getting free medical facilities in all major cities of the country.

He also appreciated the role and contribution of philanthropists for this noble cause.

The federal minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had the vision to serve the poor, adding that the government would organize awareness campaign in this connection with the coordination of Sundas Foundation to educate people aiming to eradicate this disease across the country. He said that many countries had eradicated this disease through awareness programmes.

He said that government would make a comprehensive strategy to mobilize the campaign across the country, adding that religious scholars, Ulema would be engaged to play their due role in this regard.

To a question, he said that the thalassemia patient needed regular care, adding that "I will raise this point before cabinet for utilization of available funds for thalassemia patients".