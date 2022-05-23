UrduPoint.com

Govt To Make Sincere Efforts To Contain Sherani Wildfire: Senate Told

Leader of the House in the Senate Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday assured the house that the federal government will make sincere efforts to contain wildfire in Sherani area of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Leader of the House in the Senate Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday assured the house that the Federal government will make sincere efforts to contain wildfire in Sherani area of Balochistan.

Replying to the calling attention notice of the Senator Kamran Murtaza in the Senate on the issue of wildfire in Sherani area of Balochistan, Senator Tarar said that the federal government not only will provide possible support including the logistics to the provincial government but also take the matter to the highest forums.

He said that the best way to avoid such wildfires in future was to adopt preventive measures besides implementing effective strategy to manage the situation.

Earlier, Senator Kamran Murtaza said that all fires that erupt in forests were not 'natural'. Sometimes, he added, forests were set ablaze by destructive elements to achieve certain underlying objectives that resulted heavy losses.

He asked the Ministry of Climate Change and other quarters concerned to take special measures for establishing proper mechanism to control fires in the forests particularly in Sherani forests.

Meanwhile, Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani congratulated Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on his appointment as the Leader of the House in the Senate, and Senator Nisar Khuhro on taking oath as Senator.

He said that the Upper House is a symbol of federation and appealed all parliamentarians to avoid creating impolite atmosphere in the Senate.

Other senators also raised various issues in the house including Senator Hidayat Ullah, Senator Tahir Bazenju, Senator Muhammad Akram and Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed.

