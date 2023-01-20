UrduPoint.com

Govt To Make Soft Agreements With IMF: Khurram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Thursday said that coalition government would try to make soft agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to provide maximum relief to masses.

Imran Khan's party had made tough agreements with the IMF, and the people had to bear the brunt of flawed policies of the PTI government, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said Imran Khan and his party leaders had taken heavy loans from the international agencies.

"We are taking steps to remove financial burden from the people of Pakistan", he added.

Commenting on early elections, he said Imran's government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Punjab had dissolved assemblies and the elections would be held in two provinces.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz, would launch a massive drive under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz to win the elections.

