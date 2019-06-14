UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Make Special Focus On Bannu For Polio Eradication: Babar Bin Ata

Muhammad Irfan 4 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 01:40 PM

Govt to make special focus on Bannu for polio eradication: Babar Bin Ata

Prime Minister's Focal Person on polio eradication, Babar Bin Ata Friday said the government would launch special anti polio campaigns following surfacing of new polio cases in Bannu district to defeat this crippling disease

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ): Prime Minister's Focal Person on polio eradication, Babar Bin Ata Friday said the government would launch special anti polio campaigns following surfacing of new polio cases in Bannu district to defeat this crippling disease.

He said every child would be immunized in upcoming seven-day campaign schedule to start from Monday in the entire district.

Atta expressed these views during his visit of the district where he was briefed by Commissioner Bannu Aadil Siddique and other officials of EPI and Healthy Department regarding arrangements made for the campaign.

The Commissioner informed that approximately 250,000 children would be inoculated during upcoming seven-day polio campaign.

In his remarks, Babar Bin Ata said efforts would be made to remove concerns of handful of parents against polio and would persuade them to vaccinate their children being the only option to save their kids from being crippled.

"How we will defeat polio if parents did not administer anti polio vaccine to their kids being safe in all respect,' he said.

He said Govt was stand committed to wipe out this disease and sought cooperation of people, LG representatives, ulema karam and media in education of masses in this regard.

Related Topics

Bannu Prime Minister Polio Education Visit Media All From Government

Recent Stories

UVAS holds National Training Workshop on “Produc ..

3 minutes ago

Huawei Climbs in BrandZ Rankings of the World’s ..

7 minutes ago

Punjab govt allocates Rs 279b for health sector

3 minutes ago

4-year old baby dies of polio in Depalpur

3 minutes ago

Pakistan National Council of the Arts to organize ..

3 minutes ago

Woodgate handed Middlesbrough manager's job

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.