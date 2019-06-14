Govt to make special focus on Bannu for polio eradication: Babar Bin Ata

Prime Minister's Focal Person on polio eradication, Babar Bin Ata Friday said the government would launch special anti polio campaigns following surfacing of new polio cases in Bannu district to defeat this crippling disease

He said every child would be immunized in upcoming seven-day campaign schedule to start from Monday in the entire district.

Atta expressed these views during his visit of the district where he was briefed by Commissioner Bannu Aadil Siddique and other officials of EPI and Healthy Department regarding arrangements made for the campaign.

The Commissioner informed that approximately 250,000 children would be inoculated during upcoming seven-day polio campaign.

In his remarks, Babar Bin Ata said efforts would be made to remove concerns of handful of parents against polio and would persuade them to vaccinate their children being the only option to save their kids from being crippled.

"How we will defeat polio if parents did not administer anti polio vaccine to their kids being safe in all respect,' he said.

He said Govt was stand committed to wipe out this disease and sought cooperation of people, LG representatives, ulema karam and media in education of masses in this regard.