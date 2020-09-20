Govt to make Swat a model area for tourists: Mohibullah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan has said that it was our mission to make Swat a model area which we would fulfill at all costs and approval of Baha Fazil Banda to Dir Road was a chain to that mission.

The provincial minister said that the previous wave of terrorism had badly damaged the structure here which the PTI Government has gradually put back on its feet.

In a statement issued here, the minister said "Swat Valley is rich in natural beauty and foreign tourists come here to enjoy these natural landscapes and that is why the provincial government is focusing on providing maximum tourist facilities here.

" Mohibullah Khan said "Baha Fazil Banda to Dir Road has not only been approved but the survey has been completed and work on it will start soon which will promote tourism."On the other hand, a new era of prosperity would begin for the region and the destiny of the people of the region would be changed after the completion of this road.

He said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has taken all possible measures including best facilities for tourists destinations in Swat.