Govt to mark 1500th birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) with Int’l Seerat Conference, nationwide events

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony will host a series of major national and international events in Rabi-ul-Awwal 1447H (September 2025) to commemorate the 1500th anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony will host a series of major national and international events in Rabi-ul-Awwal 1447H (September 2025) to commemorate the 1500th anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The observance, declared by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as the Year of Commemoration of the Birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), will be marked across all member states through scholarly, cultural, and media activities.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has announced that the country will celebrate Ashra Rahmat-ul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) from 1–12 Rabi-ul-Awwal. The highlight will be the 50th International Seerat-un-Nabi Conference, scheduled for September 6, at Islamabad’s Jinnah Convention Centre. The President and Prime Minister have been invited as chief guests, while prominent scholars, diplomats, researchers, and youth delegates from across the Muslim world are expected to participate.

This year’s conference will focus on “The Role of the State in Promoting Responsible Use of Social Media in Light of the Seerat of the Prophet (PBUH)” - a theme reflecting contemporary challenges for youth in the digital age.

Other key events during the ten-day observance include a national Mehfil-e-Naat, a comprehensive Quran and Seerat Exhibition, and the National Seerat and Naat Awards Ceremony honoring authors, poets, and researchers.

At the provincial and district levels, authorities have been directed to organize Seerat seminars, interfaith dialogues, debates, and charity programs. Universities and schools will hold Seerat weeks, essay contests, and moral training activities. With support from the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and FIA, special seminars on social media ethics will also be conducted.

On 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, a 31-gun salute will be fired in Islamabad and 21-gun salutes in provincial capitals, along with a public holiday. Media outlets have been instructed to air documentaries, Naat recitals, and awareness programs to spread the Prophet’s (PBUH) message of tolerance, justice, equality, and service to humanity.

Officials said the observance will not only pay tribute to the Prophet’s (PBUH) life and teachings but also highlight Pakistan’s commitment to promoting Islamic values of peace, moderation, and social justice.

“The Seerat of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) provides timeless guidance for character-building, interfaith harmony, and navigating modern challenges, including the digital era.”

The Ministry will compile a comprehensive record of the golden jubilee Seerat Conference and related activities as part of the country’s official commemorations.