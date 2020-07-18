Govt. to meet all constitutional requirements for South Punjab province: Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday assured that the government would fully meet the constitutional requirements for the establishment of South Punjab province and in this connection, a major step was taken in the shape of setting up South Punjab Secretariat by transferring the administrative powers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday assured that the government would fully meet the constitutional requirements for the establishment of South Punjab province and in this connection, a major step was taken in the shape of setting up South Punjab Secretariat by transferring the administrative powers.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of the members of parliament belonging to the South Punjab, PM office media wing in a press release said.

During the meeting, the prime minister also underlined the need for creation of separate financial commission for the South Punjab province which was required for its development.

The prime minister said uplift of backward areas had been the top priority of his government and regretted that in the past, negligible funds were allocated for the development of such areas.

The prime minister also directed for constitution of a committee comprising members from the Federal and provincial level to look into relevant affairs for the establishment of South Punjab province and the constitutional requirements in this regard.

The delegation included Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for National food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Zahoor Hussain Qureshi, Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Mian Muhammad Shafiq, Makhdoom Syed Samiul Hassan Gilani, Tahir Iqbal, Syed Mobeen Ahmed, Chaudhry Javed Iqbal, Makhdoom Basit Bukhari, Niaz Ahmed Jhakar, Khawaja Sheraz Mahmood, Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, Sardar Muhammad Jaffar Khan Leghari, Sardar Nasrullah Draishak, Sardar Riaz Mahmood Khan Mazari, Dr Akhtar Malik, Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, Abdul Hai Dasti and Hanif Pitafi.

Minister for Industries Muhammad Hammad Azhar and Chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar were also present.

The delegation appreciated the government and thanked the prime minister for the practical steps taken on the public demand. They said that for decades, the public demand for South Punjab province had been put on the back burner.

The PTI not only made this demand a part of its manifesto, but had also taken concrete steps, they added.

The members further said that with the establishment of secretariat, the public issues would be resolved at Multan and Bahawalpur .

The members also presented various proposals for meeting the constitutional requirements for establishment of the South Punjab province. They also lauded the prime minister for his successful strategy to contain coronavirus pandemic, provision of relief to the people in these difficult times, and keeping of balance between the economic and daily activities.