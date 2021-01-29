UrduPoint.com
Govt To Meet Public's High Expectations, Says Usman Dar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Friday said that government will complete its tenure and fulfill nation's expectations under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that government has taken exemplary steps for the welafe of masses, adding that Imran Khan has come into power with his agenda for the betterment of common man and will inevitably change destiny of the masses.

Prime Minister Imran Khan always made it clear that the "corrupt" would not be spared as they were looting public resources and depriving people of their due share in the socio-economic development, he mentioned.

PM is standing like a solid rock against powerful, corrupt mafia as well as exploitative forces, adding, the country has come out of economic crisis and 2021 will be the year of prosperity.

New industries are being setup and employment opportunities are also being generated, he added.

Replying a Query about angry members of PTI, he said there are no differences in the ruling party and government would address the reservations of all allied parties.

