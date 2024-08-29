- Home
Govt. To Meet Shortage Of Teaching Faculty In AJK's Public-sector Medical Colleges On Priority: AJK PM
Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2024
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq has said that the shortage of teaching faculty in the state-run medical colleges across the state would be met on a priority basis.
The PM said this while chairing a meeting of the governing body of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Medical Colleges held in the state metropolis on Thursday.
The meeting was attended among others by senior ministers Col Retd Waqar Ahmed Noor, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Chief Secretary Dawood Mohammad Barich, Secretary Finance islam Zeib Khan, Secretary Health Brigadier Irfan Ahmad, Secretary Social Welfare Irshad Ahmad Qureshi and principals of the respective medical colleges.
AJK Health Minister Nisar Ansar Abdali participated in the meeting through video link.
Speaking on the occasion, the AJK Prime Minister said that the government would provide all possible support and resources to the medical colleges to ensure quality education for the students. He said that the provision of teaching staff and related infrastructure was the responsibility of the government.
Anwaar said that highly qualified staff should be appointed in all the medical colleges of Azad Kashmir in order to produce the best doctors who could serve the nation.
The governing body, on the occasion, also gave formal approval for the selection and appointment of principals for the medical colleges of Muzaffarabad and Poonch.
