Govt. to monitor movement of Lumpy Skin Diseases affected animals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :A meeting of Livestock Department Tuesday discussed steps to control spread of Lumpy Skin Disease and directs to establish check posts to monitor transportation of affected animals.

The meeting was chaired by Secretary Livestock, Dr. Muhammad Israr and among others was attended by Director General Livestock Extension, Dr. Alam Zaib, Director Research, Dr. Muhammad Ijaz and concerned officials.

Participants of the meeting were informed about harmful effects caused by the disease and the step taken so far to contain the disease.

The meeting also discussed formation and responsibilities of Provincial Task Force and directed setting up of 26 check posts on ingress and egress points of Charsadda, DI Khan, Peshawar, Manshera, Haripur, Nowshera, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Swabi, Jandola and South Waziristan.

The meeting was told that staff of livestock would be deputed on check post to monitor transportation of affected animals. The meeting also directed to aware stakeholders about the disease and submitting a report to concerned department on daily basis.