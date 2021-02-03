Govt to move bill for open voting in Senate polls: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday said the incumbent government would move a constitutional amendment bill to conduct open voting in the upcoming Senate election to wipe out the horse trading incidents.

"We want to hold the Senate elections through open balloting to discourage the horse trading practice to make it in transparent manner," he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said it was topmost priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to conduct the Senate polls in free and fair manner.

The horse trading politics had introduced by the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) during their regimes, he added.

He said the representation should be given to the Overseas Pakistanis in the elections as they were not only patriot Pakistani, but also contributing to further strengthen and stable the national economy.

Replying to a question, he said that India was perpetrating the genocide against the minorities especially Muslims to suppress their voice, adding the farmers protest in India had badly exposed the Modi fascist government.