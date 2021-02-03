UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Move Bill For Open Voting In Senate Polls: Shafqat

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:10 PM

Govt to move bill for open voting in Senate polls: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday said the incumbent government would move a constitutional amendment bill to conduct open voting in the upcoming Senate election to wipe out the horse trading incidents.

"We want to hold the Senate elections through open balloting to discourage the horse trading practice to make it in transparent manner," he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said it was topmost priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to conduct the Senate polls in free and fair manner.

The horse trading politics had introduced by the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) during their regimes, he added.

He said the representation should be given to the Overseas Pakistanis in the elections as they were not only patriot Pakistani, but also contributing to further strengthen and stable the national economy.

Replying to a question, he said that India was perpetrating the genocide against the minorities especially Muslims to suppress their voice, adding the farmers protest in India had badly exposed the Modi fascist government.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan India Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Al Ghadeer exhibition at the Sheikh Zayed Festival ..

26 minutes ago

UAE bent on forging permanent solutions to ensure ..

56 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s Hope Probe will be first of 3 missions ..

1 hour ago

Scottish parliament to debate probe into Trump fin ..

4 minutes ago

French state liable for climate inaction, court ru ..

4 minutes ago

Sputnik V Developer Sent Production Inquiry to Ger ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.