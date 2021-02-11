UrduPoint.com
Govt To Never Bow Down To Any Pressure: Qureshi

Thu 11th February 2021

Govt to never bow down to any pressure: Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for information and culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi Thursday said the government would never bow down to any pressure and those who were seeking to derail it through so-called long march have to lick the dust finally.

While talking to media persons here, he said the government had fully cognizant of economic problems of public employees and assured that these would be resolved soon.

He said it was the need of time that opposition should resort to politics of reconciliation instead creating fissure in the society to follow its vested interest.

More Stories From Pakistan

