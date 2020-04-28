Govt to never tolerate profiteering, hoarding in Ramazan: Ajmal Khan Wazir

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations Ajmal Khan Wazir has stated that profiteering and hoarding will never be tolerated in the holy month of Ramazan and those found violating the law, will be dealt accordingly.

Addressing a news briefing here Tuesday, he informed that the government has already promulgated an Ordinance to curb hoarding and profiteers adding the government will never allow hoarding and artificial price hike during Ramazan.

The advisor said that the Ordinance was promulgated as the government wanted to discourage hoarding and profiteering adding hoarders will be arrested without warrants and sentenced to three years besides charged 50% of stocked goods.

Ajmal Wazir stated that the government was well aware of the problems being faced by the general public adding that this was the reason why dash boards were established for proper stock and delivery of food in different districts adding KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan himself is monitoring availability of the daily commodities across the province.

He also informed that stocks and supply of the daily commodities deliveries including flour, sugar, pulses, rice, cooking oil, onions, tomatoes, potatoes, milk and others were being checked through the dashboard.

While talking about the ongoing efforts against Covid-19, the advisor informed that 684 persons arrived at Peshawar Airport and some of them tested negative adding 1987 people arrived from Afghanistan via Torkham among which 972 have been sent home after testing negative.

He informed that the provincial government was fighting two wars�poverty and Covid-19 adding the provincial government will start disbursing Rs. 6,000 soon as number of 29,000 people [who deserved Zaka'at] has been increased to Rs.100000.

While briefing on updates of Covid-19, the advisor informed that 120 new cases were reported during last 24 hours across the province bringing the total number of Covid-19 patients to 1984 adding with six deaths in the last 24 hours in the province, the total number of deaths in K-P has crossed the 100 figure and stood at 104. With a total of 533, around 18 corona patients recovered in a single day.