Govt to not go against verdicts of courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday while endorsing the stance of interior ministry said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government was law abiding and would never go against the verdicts of courts.

Talking to a private news channel, he said, the news regarding dissolving prosecution team in former president Pervaiz Musharaf case was misquoted and distorted by the opposition.

The Minister criticized the propaganda machines to stop baseless reporting, adding the case against the former president was weak.

Replaying to a question he said, PML-N and PPP had been always against each other, but leadership of the two parties had joined hands after being exposed in Panama for minting money and covering malpractices.

After losing popularity among masses, the PML-N leaders had started daydreaming as they had spread false news against the government to defame it, he replied.