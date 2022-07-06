UrduPoint.com

Govt To Not Influence By PTI Chairman Threats

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Govt to not influence by PTI chairman threats

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday categorically said that the government would not influence by the threats of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Citing reference of recent video of Imran Khan, in which PTI Chairman claimed that they were being harassed, teased or pushed to the wall, the minister said whether any false cases were registered against him "(Imran) or he was put in Kot Lakhpat Jail or provision of medicines were stopped to him.

Addressing a press conference, he said the previous regime had taken all shameful actions against their political opponents and critics and lodged baseless cases against them during their three and half years rule.

Mere asking questions about corruption, embezzlement of Rs 50 billion public money, Rs 5 billion assets, transferring 458 kanal lands in the name of Bushra Bibi and acquiring 240 kanal land in name of Farah Gogi at Banigala came under harassment, he questioned.

He said the PTI chief should also inform the nation about the 2014 sit in and on whom instruction he held that prolong gathering.

The minister said that only inquiry has been started into alleged corruption cases of former government.

No response has been received in 'Tosha Khana' embarrassment of Rs 50 billion in public money and Rs 5 billion assets cases so far from Imran Khan, the minister posed another question.

Sana Ullah said that Imran Khan should also tell the nation about drug worth Rs 150 million which was claimed to seize from my possession.

Referring to a drug case against him, he urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notice of the incident and probe the issue. If I was found involve in any such activity, the court award me capital punishment, he said.

However, he said if he was not involved in the drug case then the culprits behind this heinous crime should be given at least life imprisonment.

Whether Imran Khan wanted power or NRO, the minister questioned.

Replying to a question, he said dialogue process with Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) would be taken forward under the supervision of parliament.

He said the military leadership gave a comprehensive briefing to the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.

It was decided to set up a committee comprising government officials and representatives of political parties to look into the matter with political consensus.

He said the parliament would decide to accept or reject any outcome in that regard.

To another question, he said PTI has been exposed for opposing the people-welfare plan of Punjab government for provision of free electricity to consumers upto 100 units. He said election was being held in few districts while the relief was for entire province.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Suo Motu Electricity Government Of Punjab Interior Minister Parliament Jail Rana SanaUllah Farah Money All From Government Billion Million Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 77 deaths due to monsoon rains

Pakistan reports 77 deaths due to monsoon rains

3 seconds ago
 PM directs to simplify system of person-to-govt pa ..

PM directs to simplify system of person-to-govt payments

48 minutes ago
 IHC disposes of Imran Riaz Khan's plea

IHC disposes of Imran Riaz Khan's plea

2 hours ago
 CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prest ..

CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prestigious UAE Golden Visa

3 hours ago
 NSC approves process of talks with TTP

NSC approves process of talks with TTP

4 hours ago
 US diplomat, Malala discuss girls' right to educat ..

US diplomat, Malala discuss girls' right to education

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.