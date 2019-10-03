UrduPoint.com
Govt To Not Let Seminary Children Be Used As Shield For Political Gains: Shaukat Yousafzai

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 07:03 PM

Govt to not let seminary children be used as shield for political gains: Shaukat Yousafzai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Thursday said the government would not allow anyone to exploit and use seminary children as shield for political drama in Islamabad

BASHAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai Thursday said the government would not allow anyone to exploit and use seminary children as shield for political drama in Islamabad.

Addressing a public gathering here, he said that yesterday's enemies are today's friends, adding that Maulana wanted to protect Zardari and Nawaz despite the fact that he was calling them "thief" in past.

Shaukat said that PTI leadership and government is committed to hold the corrupt elements accountable and recover the looted money.

He said PPP and PMLN should tell the nation that where had they spent Rs 30,000 billion foreign loans and left the country bankrupt.

The minister said that Shangla district was ignored by past government and political representatives who intentionally kept the district backward. PTI would change the fate of the district by making it a tourists' hub and making it a developed district of the province.

He said PTI came to power on the basis of its performance in the province and it was doing utmost efforts to come up to the expectations of the masses.

