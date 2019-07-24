UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Not Obstruct Opposition's Rally On July 25: Shaukat

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 09:14 PM

Govt to not obstruct opposition's rally on July 25: Shaukat

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yusafzai Wednesday said that the provincial government will not obstruct the sit-in or rally of opposition on July 25 rather will facilitate the opposition events

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yusafzai Wednesday said that the provincial government will not obstruct the sit-in or rally of opposition on July 25 rather will facilitate the opposition events.

Talking to media representatives at his office here, he said that they are democratic people and the government has been elected through vote which has the mandate of five years and are making efforts to improve the economy of the country by eliminating corruption.

The information minister said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has given free hand to the opposition to hold the rally in the province.

He said people are frightened of the opposition. For 35 years people have tolerated their corrupt governments, he added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the first leader who highlighted the key elements of foreign policy in the US.

For the first time, the US leader appreciated Pakistan's efforts to counter terrorism.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that the opposition has no major issue to discuss. They come on tv and raise the issue of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and billion Tree Tsunami Afforestation Project (BTAP), but they could not prove the corruption in these projects till date.

He said that criminals cannot be given any facility in prison, those who are making hue and cry are actually afraid that it will be their turn tomorrow, none of them is worried for Pakistan.

He said that Maryam and Bilawal are worried about their fathers while the rest are fighting for their rescue, but Imran Khan is not going to spare any corrupt person.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Tsunami Prime Minister Chief Minister Information Minister Vote Hue July Criminals Media TV Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Inaugurates State-Of-Art New Campus ..

34 minutes ago

UAE Minister inaugurates new Agthia packaging cent ..

1 hour ago

Latvia's Ban on Baltnews.lv Website Attempt to Get ..

55 seconds ago

Italy Shares EU's Position on Russia, China Despit ..

56 seconds ago

Macron's Social Media Profile Photo Stirs Controve ..

58 seconds ago

Russia Concerned Over Ban on Baltnews.lv Website i ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.