Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yusafzai Wednesday said that the provincial government will not obstruct the sit-in or rally of opposition on July 25 rather will facilitate the opposition events

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yusafzai Wednesday said that the provincial government will not obstruct the sit-in or rally of opposition on July 25 rather will facilitate the opposition events.

Talking to media representatives at his office here, he said that they are democratic people and the government has been elected through vote which has the mandate of five years and are making efforts to improve the economy of the country by eliminating corruption.

The information minister said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has given free hand to the opposition to hold the rally in the province.

He said people are frightened of the opposition. For 35 years people have tolerated their corrupt governments, he added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the first leader who highlighted the key elements of foreign policy in the US.

For the first time, the US leader appreciated Pakistan's efforts to counter terrorism.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that the opposition has no major issue to discuss. They come on tv and raise the issue of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and billion Tree Tsunami Afforestation Project (BTAP), but they could not prove the corruption in these projects till date.

He said that criminals cannot be given any facility in prison, those who are making hue and cry are actually afraid that it will be their turn tomorrow, none of them is worried for Pakistan.

He said that Maryam and Bilawal are worried about their fathers while the rest are fighting for their rescue, but Imran Khan is not going to spare any corrupt person.