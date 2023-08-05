Open Menu

Govt To Not Stop Making Efforts Till Rehabilitation Of All Flood Hit People : Shazia Marri.

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security and Chairperson of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Shazia Atta Marri has said the government will not stop making efforts until all the flood-hit people are rehabilitated

Speaking at a ceremony of distribution of ownership documents of residential units among the flood-affected people in Sanghar district on Saturday, the minister said Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP's) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari had given clear instructions in that regard.

She said under the flag of her party they defeated the decades-old tyranny in Sanghar.

"Those political figures didn't even want to see the poor people. But the PPP brought about a revolution in Sanghar," she observed, pointing out that the party secured 3 seats of MNAs from that district.

The minister asserted that the infrastructure development in Sanghar was also nothing short of a revolution.

She challenged the PPP's opponents in Sindh to point out if they had done even half of the development as compared to the PPP's government when they were in power.

She said the elected representatives belonging to the PPP were available all time to meet the people and to help them deal with their problems.

Marri recalled that when the BISP program was launched back in 2008, the political opponents used to mock the program but later on those opponents themselves adopted the same program.

"Bilawal says our war is against poverty, unemployment, extremism and terrorism," she underlined.

Marri said with the support and blessings of the people the PPP would attempt to get Bilawal elected as the country's prime minister after the next general elections.

