UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Not Tolerate Artificial Profiteering: Adviser

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Govt to not tolerate artificial profiteering: Adviser

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister Punjab on Price Control, Javid Akhtar Ansari, vowed to send profiteers to jails as the government would not tolerate artificial profiteering.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he stated that he had directed price control committees to continue their activities to stabilize rates of commodities across South Punjab.

He ordered them to keep an eye on the profiteers and launch crackdown against them.

The prices of sugar, flour and other commodities of daily use have come down in recent days, the adviser said adding that as soon as the price magistrate limit their activities, these profiteers spring into action again and start fleeing masses of their hard earned money.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Price Money Government Flour

Recent Stories

Shaniera Akram celebrates Aiyla Akram’s birthday

26 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of UAE Cou ..

30 minutes ago

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology devel ..

30 minutes ago

Football is beacon of hope and harbinger of peace, ..

30 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs UAE&#039;s fir ..

30 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Resources highlights preparednes ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.