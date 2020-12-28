Govt to not tolerate artificial profiteering: Adviser

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister Punjab on Price Control, Javid Akhtar Ansari, vowed to send profiteers to jails as the government would not tolerate artificial profiteering.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he stated that he had directed price control committees to continue their activities to stabilize rates of commodities across South Punjab.

He ordered them to keep an eye on the profiteers and launch crackdown against them.

The prices of sugar, flour and other commodities of daily use have come down in recent days, the adviser said adding that as soon as the price magistrate limit their activities, these profiteers spring into action again and start fleeing masses of their hard earned money.