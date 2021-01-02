Govt to not tolerate negligence in providing free treatment to deserving patients of GB: CM

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Saturday said that the government would not tolerate any negligence in providing free treatment to deserving patients of GB suffering from complex diseases.

While instructing to his staff, the Chief Minister said that access to me should be ensured for deserving patients and their loved ones suffering from cancer, hepatitis, heart disease and other costly treatments in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He further said that the provincial government, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal and the government hospitals on the panel would have to play their effective role in helping the deserving patients.