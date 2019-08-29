Govt to observe August 30 as Kashmir Solidarity Day

(@imziishan)

The government has decided that August 30 would be observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day to express harmony with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The government has decided that August 30 would be observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day to express harmony with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The decision was taken in the wake of recent developments resulting in gross human rights violations by India in IOJ&K, said a press release issued by Ministry of Interior on Thursday.

The whole country would stand still between 1200 hours to 12:30 hours. National anthem of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir would be played.