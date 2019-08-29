Govt To Observe August 30 As Kashmir Solidarity Day
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 51 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 10:54 PM
The government has decided that August 30 would be observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day to express harmony with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K)
The decision was taken in the wake of recent developments resulting in gross human rights violations by India in IOJ&K, said a press release issued by Ministry of Interior on Thursday.
The whole country would stand still between 1200 hours to 12:30 hours. National anthem of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir would be played.