Govt To Observe 'COVID-19 SOPs Compliance Week' From Dec 5

Faizan Hashmi 28 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 01:43 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday said that the government has decided to observe 'COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance week' from December 5-12 to create awareness about the importance of Corona safety measures to protect citizens

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday said that the government has decided to observe 'COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance week' from December 5-12 to create awareness about the importance of Corona safety measures to protect citizens..

In a media briefing at National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), Dr Faisal said that people should follow SOPs like social distancing, hand sanitizing or washing, wearing of face mask etc.

He said there were threats of spread of the COVID-19 and asked the citizens to continue implementing protective measures as per directions to stem the increase in Coronavirus cases.

He said that keeping in view the increasing number of Corona cases in various cities of the country, citizens should follow social distancing and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

He advised the citizens to strictly follow standard operating procedures in markets, offices and houses to help mitigate the exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

He said that there were reports of violation of SOPs in markets by citizens and not wearing mask in public places.

He asked the citizens to support the efforts of government in its fight against COVID-19 and effectively implementing its relaxation policy to continue business activities and normalizing the lives of citizens.

"If citizens fail to implement precautionary measures against the disease there are chances of re-occurrence of virus which can lead to restriction on business activities. Any further closure of industry due to negligence will badly affect our social life."He said that government's guidelines provide practices that address specific health and safety concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, and to put protocols into practice during shopping and taking food in restaurants.

He said that COVID-19 pandemic has struck the world due to rapid human-to-human transmission and preventive measures play an important role in limiting the spread of a disease and can help reducing the infection transmission and unnecessary burden on health care facilities.

