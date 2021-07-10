Govt to observe SOPs implementation week before Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab government will observe a week for the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and vaccination till July 18 in wake of Eid-ul-Azha by following guidelines of the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) to contain spread of coronavirus.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid and the chief secretary at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday. The Home Department has set up a provincial control room for monitoring and directions had been issued to administrative and police officers to form teams to check SOPs violations at markets, parks, restaurants, wedding halls, and other public places.

Addressing the meeting, the health minister said that vaccination as well as precautionary measures were essential to ward off the coronavirus disease.

She added that people should make it a habit to wear a mask and keep social distance. She maintained that the purpose of observing the week was to contain the spread of the virus on Eid.

In the meeting, the chief secretary expressing displeasure over low vaccination in some districts, includingKasur, ordered transfer of CEO Health Kasur over poor performance. He said that the corona vaccination campaign was a national cause and negligence in this regard would not be tolerated at all.

The senior member board of revenue, additional chief secretary, additional chief secretary (home), secretaries of the health department, commissioner and others attended the meeting. The commissioners, RPOs, and deputy commissioners participated through the video link.