Govt to offer 50% subsidy on pesticides to facilitate cotton farmers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Punjab Agriculture Department will provide pesticide on 50% subsidy to cotton farmers.

According to official sources, the farmers upto 12.5 acres will be eligible to submit applications.

The facility will be provided to peasants hailing from Multan, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Sahiwal and Faisalabad divisions.

The farmer can submit applications by May 2. The balloting draw will be held on May 18. Similarly, the subsidized pesticides would be issued from May 23. The step will help improve cotton productivity remarkably.