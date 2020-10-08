UrduPoint.com
Govt To Offer Advance Technology Courses Under CTTI: Murad Saeed

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 07:35 PM

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Thursday said the federal government is going to offer new courses under Construction Technology Training Institute Islamabad (CTTI), introducing the youth with advance technologies

Addressing a ceremony, he said that the government has completed homework, keeping in view the requirements of modern techniques in order to introduce the course in short span of time.

Murad said the government has planned to expand the courses to other provinces so that the people could get benefits of modern technical education at nearest.

Under the 'Prime Minister's Startup Pakistan, he said that the courses would provide skilled education to the youth, enabling them to get respectable earning.

The coronavirus pandemic, he said, damaged the world's economies, but Pakistan has started recovering from its effects due to effective policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan, acknowledged widely across the globe.

He lauded the role of National Command Operation Center (NCOC) for taking timely and effective steps in tackling the novel coronavirus in the country.

Murad said Pakistan was providing all-possible facilities to stakeholders in Afghan peace process to maintain peace and security in the south Asia region.

He urged the participants to work hard and play their effective role in making Pakistan a peaceful and welfare Islamic state.

