Govt to offer interest free loans Rs 10,000 billion to achieve double digit growth: Jamshaid Cheema

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Food Security and Research Jamshaid Iqbal Cheema said Monday that government would provide interest free loans Rs 10,000 billion to the citizens to achieve double digit growth.

Talking to journalists after reviewing different steps for revival of cotton at Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI), Jamshaid Cheema remarked that not only banks but different non-government organizations and state institutions would also be engaged to issue loans on easy installments.

He claimed that Pakistan was at top among the countries cheapest to live in. He quoted list of daily used commodities, available on cheapest prices in the country and also shared detailed comparison with other countries of the region.

He remarked that statics were satisfactory in the country. Only two commodities including Sugar and Ghee were minor costly if compared to other countries in the region.

He said that the government offered subsidy of Rs 936 billion to improve purchasing power of the poor. He hoped that sugar price would go down in future due to bumper crop in the coming season. Funds to tune of Rs 260 billion have also been earmarked in Ehsas Programme for financial assistance of the poor, across the country.

He further explained that 39.3 % citizens would be issued "Rashan Card" soon. With the help of Rashan Cards, the poor people would be able to purchase commodities on maximum cheapest prices from Utility Stores and other big general stores.

Jamshaid Cheema also informed that government was heading towards social and economic uplift by ensuring sustainable growth in the country. "Collection of Rs 700 more taxes clearly indicate that the government is heading towards economic growth" remarked Cheema.

About government focus on research programmes in agriculture sector, Jamshaid Iqbal Cheema stated that PTI government earmarked Rs 63 billion for research on different crops.

The country witnessed record production of different crops including maize, wheat, sugarcane, rice, mangoes and potato. The present condition of cotton was very good, he said that country would achieve target 9.5 million to 10 million bales in the ongoing season. Cotton is a profit generating crop and the government has instructed Trading Corporation of Pakistan to purchase cotton against Rs 5000/40 kg in case of low price in market.

About water availability for irrigation, the special assistant to PM on national food security and research stated 735 small dams in Balochistan and other parts had been filled with water. Similarly, water level also improved in big dams and it would surely facilitate agriculture sector.

Cheema added that the government was heading successfully towards target of planting 10 billion trees across the country. He recalled that only 660 million plants were installed in the country's history, before PTI government came to power in KPK. However, PTI KPK government during its regime, from 2013 to 2018, planted one billion trees in the province.

Responding to a question, he stated that the government was taking all possible steps to improve financial condition of peasants. Step in progress to keep peasants safe and secure from economic exploitation by middle-men and commission agents, Jamshaid noted.

Food processing plants and storage centres are being promoted for value addition and preservation of agriculture commodities. Cheema also hinted that government was also facilitating in promotion of mechanization culture in agriculture sector. Subsidies on 81 different agriculture machines were being given for facility of the farmers, he added.