UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Offer Public-private Partnership To Foreign Investors: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 08:35 PM

Govt to offer public-private partnership to foreign investors: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday the government had decided not to sell national assets but offer public-private partnership to foreign investors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday the government had decided not to sell national assets but offer public-private partnership to foreign investors.

Talking to a group of senior columnists here at the Governor's House, she said the government would preserve the national assets and generate revenue through public-private partnership, adding that investors would invest, pay and earn as per the international practices.

"International practices will be followed in the bidding process for the public-private partnership to the investors", she assured, adding the government was in the process of inviting international bidders.

The SAPM said under the two-pronged policy, tourism would be promoted for revenue generation, besides offering national assets for public-private partnership.

She said the previous regimes had badly failed to promote the soft image of the country, only one face of the country smeared with terrorism was depicted by the foreign media in the past.

She said, tourism was being promoted to show moderate and enlightened face of Pakistan to the world.

Dr Firdous said, tourism policy would shortly be announced in collaboration with other provinces, adding the tourist would bring new foreign investment.

Briefing the columnists on the economy, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government was faced with bankruptcy when it assumed power as the PML-N government had left foreign reserves for mere two weeks due to its poor economic policies.

She said that political regimes got loans to meet their political manifestos and left the incumbent governments under huge debts to settle.

She disclosed, the plans to formulate Terms of Reference (ToRs) on getting foreign loans and pay back by the same government so that the successive governments do not have to bear the brunt of the economic burden.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Governor Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Firdous Ashiq Awan Same Media Government

Recent Stories

Lahore Waste Management Company launches drive to ..

3 minutes ago

Kipchoge the monastic marathon history-maker

3 minutes ago

Kenya celebrates as Kipchoge makes them proud

3 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif says he will follow his brother Naw ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme launches one ..

4 minutes ago

Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre to open its 14 ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.