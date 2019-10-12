Govt to offer public-private partnership to foreign investors: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday the government had decided not to sell national assets but offer public-private partnership to foreign investors.

Talking to a group of senior columnists here at the Governor's House, she said the government would preserve the national assets and generate revenue through public-private partnership, adding that investors would invest, pay and earn as per the international practices.

"International practices will be followed in the bidding process for the public-private partnership to the investors", she assured, adding the government was in the process of inviting international bidders.

The SAPM said under the two-pronged policy, tourism would be promoted for revenue generation, besides offering national assets for public-private partnership.

She said the previous regimes had badly failed to promote the soft image of the country, only one face of the country smeared with terrorism was depicted by the foreign media in the past.

She said, tourism was being promoted to show moderate and enlightened face of Pakistan to the world.

Dr Firdous said, tourism policy would shortly be announced in collaboration with other provinces, adding the tourist would bring new foreign investment.

Briefing the columnists on the economy, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government was faced with bankruptcy when it assumed power as the PML-N government had left foreign reserves for mere two weeks due to its poor economic policies.

She said that political regimes got loans to meet their political manifestos and left the incumbent governments under huge debts to settle.

She disclosed, the plans to formulate Terms of Reference (ToRs) on getting foreign loans and pay back by the same government so that the successive governments do not have to bear the brunt of the economic burden.