Govt to offer relief in coming budget: Minister

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that government would offer relief to masses in coming budget.

The government steps would surely reduce inflation and offer much relief to masses, he said while addressing a ceremony in NA-157, here on Sunday.

He alleged that the previous rulers damaged economy. The PTI government brought economy on right track, he said adding, the incumbent government would honour its pledges made with the public.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi said the government had spent over Rs 500 millions in different uplift projects in NA-157.

More funds would be spent in the constituency near future also. He inaugurated different development schemes in union council number 131.

He informed that every possible step was under way to minimise inflation.

On the occasion, MPA Wasif Raan, Registrar BZU Suhaib Rashid and many other local notables were also present.