Govt To Offer Rs.30,000 Per Acre For Sesame Cultivation
Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2025 | 11:50 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The government will provide Rs. 30,000 per acre to landlords selected through balloting for cultivating sesame on at least three acres of land.
This was stated by District Officer Muhammad Noor Chan during a seminar organized by the Agriculture Department at UC Saharan, Chak No. 451/TDA on Saturday.
The event aimed to raise awareness among farmers about modern methods to improve crop yields across the region.
The District Officer highlighted that applications were being collected for cultivating sesame on plots located at Chobara Til.
He urged farmers to seize the opportunity to grow sesame at government expense,emphasizing that the subsidy of Rs.30,000 per acre could significantly reduce their costs.
Assistant Director(AD) Agriculture Hafeez-ur-Rehman also addressed the participants and delivered a lecture on the importance of cotton crops and techniques to boost production.
Former district council members and a large number of landlords attended the seminar.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations
Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead
KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated in District Jail Kohat
CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unblock roads due to canals project
Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’s false flag operation: Tarar
Ambassador Qureshi, Bulgarian envoy discuss regional, global issues
Pakistan united to face any aggression; Bilawal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Silent Healers:Honoring veterinary heroes on World Veterinary Day4 minutes ago
-
Govt to offer Rs.30,000 per acre for sesame cultivation4 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri leaders appreciate Pakistan's measured response to Indian propaganda after Pahalgam attack24 minutes ago
-
ED Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of SCO calls on CJCSC1 hour ago
-
India remains actual spoiler of peace in South Asian region: KMS1 hour ago
-
Minister Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh calls for unity against India's Indus water treaty move1 hour ago
-
Emergency declared at NIPA water Hydrant as fire breaks out in shopping centre2 hours ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting to review polio Eradication Campaign9 hours ago
-
HSC examination to start from May 5: Chairman BISE SBA11 hours ago
-
Predicting disasters, tackling climate change crucial for survival: PU VC11 hours ago
-
Qalam Karwan organizes Aalmi Halqa Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) online session on Hazrat Ayesha Siddiqa's ( ..11 hours ago
-
PA Speaker, ministers condemn terrorism, urge people to stand united11 hours ago