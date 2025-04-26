Open Menu

Govt To Offer Rs.30,000 Per Acre For Sesame Cultivation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Govt to offer Rs.30,000 per acre for sesame cultivation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The government will provide Rs. 30,000 per acre to landlords selected through balloting for cultivating sesame on at least three acres of land.

This was stated by District Officer Muhammad Noor Chan during a seminar organized by the Agriculture Department at UC Saharan, Chak No. 451/TDA on Saturday.

The event aimed to raise awareness among farmers about modern methods to improve crop yields across the region.

The District Officer highlighted that applications were being collected for cultivating sesame on plots located at Chobara Til.

He urged farmers to seize the opportunity to grow sesame at government expense,emphasizing that the subsidy of Rs.30,000 per acre could significantly reduce their costs.

Assistant Director(AD) Agriculture Hafeez-ur-Rehman also addressed the participants and delivered a lecture on the importance of cotton crops and techniques to boost production.

Former district council members and a large number of landlords attended the seminar.

