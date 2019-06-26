Govt to open 28 new Rescue-1122 stations in KP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to open twenty-eight new stations of Rescue-1122 in different districts of the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to open twenty-eight new stations of Rescue-1122 in different districts of the province.

According to a spokesman of Rescue-1122, over two billion rupees have been allocated for the purpose in the new budget, reported Radio Pakistan.

These stations would be constructed in Peshawar, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, North and South Waziristan Agencies, Malakand, Shangla, Kohistan, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan.

These stations would provide quick services to the people in case of any emergency, the sources said.