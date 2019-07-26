UrduPoint.com
Govt To Open Modern Research Centers Across Country: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 12:07 AM

Govt to open modern research centers across country: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday informed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador Hamd Alzabi that the government intended to open modern research centers across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ):Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday informed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador Hamd Alzabi that the government intended to open modern research centers across the country.

He made these remarks while briefing the UAE envoy upon his visit about various ongoing programmes pertaining to science and technology here, said a press release issue here.

The minister emphasized the need to boost collaboration between the two friendly countries in the sector of science and technology.

However, in this regard development work on Biotechnology Park was underway with the collaboration of UAE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan, he added.

UAE Ambassador Alzabi lauded the efforts of the federal minister for promoting science and technology in Pakistan and vowed his full cooperation in this regard.

Fawad while appreciating the speedy development made by UAE, lauded the efforts of UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He noted his desire to hold the inaugural of the Biotechnology Park by the UAE Crown Prince.

