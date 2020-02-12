Govt to open more Utility Stores countrywide: MD USC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Managing Director Utility stores Umar Lodhi Wednesday disclosed that the present government has planned to open two thousand more Utility Stores in different parts of the country with its extended timing and fixed rate commodities to provide relief for middle income and lower income people through their countrywide network.

Talking to private news channel, he said the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) would also provide subsidy on 19 essential commodities during the month of Ramadan.

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has increased the working hours of all utility stores countrywide, adding, stores would remain open from 10Am to 11 Pm, he added.

The staffs of the stores have been asked to observe the timings strictly so that people could benefit themselves in next five months till Ramadan with this relief package announced by the government, he mentioned.

Smooth supply of all commodities across the country would be ensured, he assured.

He explained under the kamyab Jawan program,youth would be able to open their own 'Karyana stores' in different cities and towns where the employment opportunities for youth would be increased and stores would facilitate our common people.

The USC would ensure delivery of basic items at affordable prices to the poorest section of society because this was one of the present government's top priorities, he added.

He said that ration cards would soon be provided to the deserving families so that they could buy essential edible items at subsidized rates.

He praised that the Prime minister Minister Imran Khan has approved a relief package for the Utility Stores across the country which would bring the price of regular use commodity items down considerably.

He made it clear that there was no shortage of essential food items at USC outlets, but if there was any issue in any USC branch so that it would be addressed soon.

Utility Store would fulfill its promise of providing essential commodities to the general public at cheaper and subsidized rates, he added.