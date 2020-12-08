Govt to organize 'Janobi Punjab Lok Virsa Mela' to promote handicrafts, culture of south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Small Industries Corporation in collaboration with divisional administration will organize two days "Janobi Punjab Lok Virsa Mela" at ancient Fort Kuhna Qasim during last week of February 2021.

Multan is hub of handicraft of south Punjab. This was stated by Punjab Small Industries Corporation Director Yawar Mehdi during a consultative meeting with Multan Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood.

The commissioner welcomed the proposal of holding 'Janobi Punjab Lok Virsa Mela' and stated that he would extend all out cooperation. The Lok Virsa Mela would be held under complete adherence to COVID-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs). The commissioner also stated that ambassadors of different countries would also be invited in the Mela so that they witness great work of artisans of south Punjab.

Punjab Small Industries Corporation Director Yawar Mehdi remarked that the department provided interest free loans of Rs 16.7 million to 118 artisans. The handicrafts including Kashi Kari, Naqashi, Blue Pottery, Camel Skin work, Camel Bone work, Khussa Sazi and Embroidery was immense popular in the country.

Under Punjab Chief Minister Rozgar Scheme, loans were also given to another 1.6 million people in the province. The government was taking interest in promotion of handicrafts. He also presented a gift of 14 books on handicrafts.

The commissioner hailed services of Punjab Small Industries Corporation and stated that local handicrafts would be promoted across the globe.