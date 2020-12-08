UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Organize 'Janobi Punjab Lok Virsa Mela' To Promote Handicrafts, Culture Of South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 04:10 PM

Govt to organize 'Janobi Punjab Lok Virsa Mela' to promote handicrafts, culture of south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Small Industries Corporation in collaboration with divisional administration will organize two days "Janobi Punjab Lok Virsa Mela" at ancient Fort Kuhna Qasim during last week of February 2021.

Multan is hub of handicraft of south Punjab. This was stated by Punjab Small Industries Corporation Director Yawar Mehdi during a consultative meeting with Multan Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood.

The commissioner welcomed the proposal of holding 'Janobi Punjab Lok Virsa Mela' and stated that he would extend all out cooperation. The Lok Virsa Mela would be held under complete adherence to COVID-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs). The commissioner also stated that ambassadors of different countries would also be invited in the Mela so that they witness great work of artisans of south Punjab.

Punjab Small Industries Corporation Director Yawar Mehdi remarked that the department provided interest free loans of Rs 16.7 million to 118 artisans. The handicrafts including Kashi Kari, Naqashi, Blue Pottery, Camel Skin work, Camel Bone work, Khussa Sazi and Embroidery was immense popular in the country.

Under Punjab Chief Minister Rozgar Scheme, loans were also given to another 1.6 million people in the province. The government was taking interest in promotion of handicrafts. He also presented a gift of 14 books on handicrafts.

The commissioner hailed services of Punjab Small Industries Corporation and stated that local handicrafts would be promoted across the globe.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Punjab Hub February All Government Million

Recent Stories

Rashid Latif sacked from PTV Sports along with sev ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council receives Italy manager Mancin ..

26 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,260 new COVID-19 cases, 584 recove ..

26 minutes ago

Woman official accuses KEMU VC of sexual harassmen ..

51 minutes ago

China strengthens establishment of primary-level f ..

33 minutes ago

IRSA releases 84,000 cusecs water

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.